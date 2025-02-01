Union Budget 2025: Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme to provide impetus to learning in regional languages

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, Saturday, February 1.



This time, in the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new initiative to provide digital books in Indian languages for schools and higher education.



She said, "We propose to implement a Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme to provide digital form Indian language books for schools and for higher education..."



Providing clarification on the purpose of the scheme, she further elucidated that the scheme would aim to "help students to understand their subjects better and their language."



The scheme can be seen as the government's move to digitise education, further promoting and acknowledging the linguistic diversity of the country and promoting the use of regional languages.



Several other schemes announced include ramping up infrastructure at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), establishing centres to upskill youth, and a major push for innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). She also announced the government's intention to make India the toy hub of the world during the budget speech she delivered today.



India's first full-time female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman previously presented six Union Budgets and one Interim Budget between 2019 and 2024.