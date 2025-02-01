Union Budget 2025: A roadmap for inclusive growth and innovation

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a pivotal moment in India’s economic landscape. With a strong focus on Garib (poor), Youth, Annadata (farmers), and Nari (women), the budget outlined ten key development areas aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Here are some key highlights of Union Budget 2025, offering insights into the government’s priorities for economic expansion and social welfare:

1. Spurring agricultural growth and productivity

2. Building rural prosperity and resilience

3. Taking everyone together on an inclusive growth path

5. Spurring agricultural growth and productivity

6. Enabling employment-led development

7. Investing in people, economy and innovation

8. Securing energy supplies

9. Promoting exports

10. Nurturing innovation

The budget was focused on growth, sustainability, and fiscal discipline, further aiming to align with the projection of India’s economy growing from 6.3% to 6.8% in the financial year 2026 and prioritising skill development, digital infrastructure, and innovation to bring a change in the Indian academic landscape.

India's first full-time female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, previously presented six Union Budgets and one Interim Budget between 2019 and 2024. Today, she presented her eighth budget.