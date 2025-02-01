"Union Budget 2025-26 presents a forward-thinking vision for higher education": UGC Chief Jagadeesh Kumar

Today, Saturday, February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for the transformation of higher education in the country. The budget emphasises the importance of preparing the youth for the future, by equipping them with industry-relevant skills, supporting digital learning, and strengthening infrastructure at several premier institutions.



Funding for higher education witnessed a rise

The UGC Chairman highlighted the substantial increase in the budgetary allocation for higher education in India.



The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 50,077.95 crore to higher education, marking an increase of 7.74% from Rs 46,482.35 crore in 2024.



How is it helpful?

It would further enhance the quality of education, support research and innovation, and provide broader access to higher learning opportunities for all.



Honouring the linguistic diversification

According to the UGC Chairman: The introduction of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak scheme, is a significant step toward ensuring access to digital learning resources in Indian languages.



How is it helpful?

This initiative promotes inclusivity while enriching the educational experience.



Funding for the Indian Knowledge System sees a rise

Additionally, funding for the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) has been boosted from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore, empowering researchers and institutions to explore, document, and disseminate India's intellectual contributions.



How is it helpful?

This will support the UGC’s efforts to prepare 22,000 textbooks for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) studies in 22 Indian languages.



Support for central universities

Amidst such announcements, the UGC Chairman noted that the budget designated a substantial amount for the development of central universities, with an increase in aid for students: The budget has allocated Rs 16,146.11 crore to central universities, a rise from Rs 15,538.23 crore in the previous fiscal year.



How is it helpful?

This funding will enhance the infrastructure, support research initiatives, and improve the quality of education across these institutions.



Student financial aid

Furthermore, the budget for Centrally Sponsored Schemes has increased to Rs 1815 crore, strengthening initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). A significant increase in Student Financial Aid to Rs 2,160 crore reflects the government's commitment to making higher education accessible to all students, irrespective of their financial background.



National Centers of Excellence and infrastructure development

According to Prof M Jagadeesh Kumar, the initiatives to strengthen infrastructure would help shape the future of education. Here are a few notable points:

- The establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling will equip students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their employability.



- A Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, with a Rs 500 crore investment, underscores the government's recognition of AI's transformative potential in shaping the future of education.



- Furthermore, expanding infrastructure at five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and adding 5,000 new seats will increase access to quality higher education.



- Additionally, the budget allocation for digitising the academic credits storage system through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABCs) has been raised to Rs 16 crore.



PM Research Fellowship and Atal Tinkering Labs

- The PM Research Fellowship scheme will provide 10,000 scholarships over the next five years, boosting technological research in top institutions like IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).



How is it helpful?

This will foster innovation and research excellence. Additionally, the expansion of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will promote a scientific temper and nurture the next generation of innovators from an early age.



Commitment to NEP 2020

The UGC Chairman, lastly concludes that such initiatives and continued support for research, innovation, and infrastructure development in higher education will help build a robust and future-ready education ecosystem.



The UGC remains committed to the effective implementation of these initiatives, ensuring alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With the support of all stakeholders, the government aims to create an education system where innovation thrives, empowering the youth to lead India toward a brighter, Viksit Bharat.