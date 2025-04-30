NEET UG 2025 admit card released! Here's how you can download; DIRECT LINKS available

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 examination, scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.



Candidates who registered for the medical entrance test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number, date of birth, and other required credentials.



The admit card also includes details of the allotted exam center.



How to download the admit card

To get the NEET-UG 2025 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage.

3. Enter the application number, date of birth, and other required login details.

4. Submit the details to view the admit card.

5. Download and print the admit card for use on exam day.



Exam details

The NEET-UG 2025 exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across 552 cities in India and 14 international locations.



The test comprises 180 compulsory questions, covering Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (90 questions), with a total of 720 marks.



Each correct answer earns 4 marks.



Candidates are advised to consult the official NTA information bulletin for detailed rules, including any provisions on negative marking.



Support and updates

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or via email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.



The NTA encourages candidates to regularly check nta.ac.in for the latest updates and announcements regarding the examination.