NEP architect and renowned scientist K Kasturirangan passes away at 84

Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, the key architect of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away in Bengaluru today, Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10.43 am, as reported by FirstPost. He was 84.



Architect of the NEP 2020

As Chairman of the Drafting Committee for NEP 2020, Kasturirangan played an important role in shaping India’s transformative education policy. He also served as the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and chaired the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, leaving a lasting impact on educational reforms.



Tenure at ISRO

Kasturirangan served as ISRO’s fifth chairman from 1994 to 2003, and as Secretary of the Department of Space for over nine years until August 27, 2003.



He held key roles, including Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre, and was Project Director for India’s first Earth observation satellites, Bhaskara I and II. His leadership was instrumental in developing satellites like Indian National Satellite-2 (INSAT-2) and Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) 1A/1B, and overseeing major launches, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).



His contribution to astrophysics

A trained astrophysicist, Kasturirangan’s research focused on high-energy X-ray and gamma ray astronomy. His work significantly advanced the understanding of cosmic X-ray sources, gamma rays, and their interactions with Earth’s atmosphere.



Public service and recognition

Kasturirangan was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, and served on the former Planning Commission of India. His contributions earned him India’s highest civilian honours: the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.



Final respects

According to ISRO, Kasturirangan’s body will be kept at the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 10 am to 12 noon for the public to pay their respects.