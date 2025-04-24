NEET-UG 2025 city slips out, but chaos follows over distant exam centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, the largest entrance exam in India, in just a few weeks on May 4, 2025, with over 20 lakh aspirants expected to appear this year.

As preparations enter their final stretch, the NTA recently released the advance city intimation slips, informing candidates of the cities where their examination centres have been allotted. This early update was intended to help students plan their travel and stay ahead of time.

However, the announcement soon turned into chaos online as students took to social media, voicing concerns over being assigned centres far from their homes — even in cities they hadn’t selected as preferences.

“Why is my city preference 3rd chosen as a centre in NEET?” questioned aspirant Zama Jafri on X.