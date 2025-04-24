NEET-UG 2025 city slips out, but chaos follows over distant exam centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, the largest entrance exam in India, in just a few weeks on May 4, 2025, with over 20 lakh aspirants expected to appear this year.
As preparations enter their final stretch, the NTA recently released the advance city intimation slips, informing candidates of the cities where their examination centres have been allotted. This early update was intended to help students plan their travel and stay ahead of time.
However, the announcement soon turned into chaos online as students took to social media, voicing concerns over being assigned centres far from their homes — even in cities they hadn’t selected as preferences.
“Why is my city preference 3rd chosen as a centre in NEET?” questioned aspirant Zama Jafri on X.
Many students expressed frustration that they were allotted centres from their third preferred city, while others claimed they received exam cities that weren’t on their list at all. The issue sparked a flood of posts and pleas directed at NTA.
One user wrote, “Please change my examination city. Why have you given 3rd choice as my Examination city @NTA_Exams please change it. It is too far... And transport communication is not smooth here in small districts.”
Another added, “Sir, please ensure centres allotted are near the student’s address and comfortable for giving this life-changing exam to enter medical colleges.”
Students pointed out that being assigned far-off exam centres would place an unnecessary burden on them, forcing them to arrange travel and accommodation well in advance, disrupting both their routine and valuable preparation time.
“Sir, you gave the 3rd preference of my exam city centre. So on the day of exam it would be very difficult for long journey. So sir resolve this problem,” appealed another X user Shubham Goud.
The official public notice, dated April 23, emphasises that this is not the admit card, but merely advance information to help candidates prepare for their travel. The admit cards for NEET-UG 2025 will be issued later, the NTA clarified.
Conducted in pen-and-paper mode, NEET-UG 2025 will be held in 552 cities across India and 14 international locations from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on Sunday, May 4.
In case of difficulties downloading or checking the intimation slip, students have been advised to contact the NTA via helpline numbers (011-40759000 / 011-69227700) or email (neetug2025@nta.ac.in).
NEET-UG is the single gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across government and private colleges in India.
With months of intense preparation behind them, students and parents are urging the NTA to address these logistical hurdles to ensure that travel stress doesn’t compromise exam-day performance.
As of now, the NTA has not responded publicly to the grievances.