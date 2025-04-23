Delhi HC orders CLAT-UG 2025 marksheets to be revised within four weeks

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court today, Wednesday, April 23, directed the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates for CLAT-UG 2025 within a period of four weeks.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which considered a batch of petitions highlighting alleged errors in the Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 question paper, as reported by PTI.

The court accepted certain objections raised by the candidates, while dismissing others. A detailed judgment is expected soon.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the national-level entrance examination that determines admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in the country’s premier National Law Universities (NLUs).

The petitions were originally filed in multiple high courts across the country, all flagging errors in the UG exam conducted on December 1, 2024. The results were announced on December 7.

On February 6, the Supreme Court consolidated all related matters by transferring them to the Delhi High Court for a uniform verdict, following a request from the CNLUs.

The high court completed hearings on April 9, focusing on the legal arguments made by counsel representing the petitioners and the consortium.

The case regarding disputed questions in CLAT PG 2025, however, remains pending and will be heard separately.

This directive is expected to bring some clarity and closure to aspirants who had challenged the original result, and it could potentially affect admission lists for the 2025-26 academic session.