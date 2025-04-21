JEE Advanced 2025 registrations to open this week | Check ALL important dates here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially announced the commencement of the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025.
Eligible candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 can begin registering from April 23, 2025, at 10.00 am, via the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The registration window will remain open until May 2, 2025, at 23.59 IST, with the deadline for fee payment set for May 5, 2025, at 11.59 pm.
As per the information brochure released by IIT Kanpur, the JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be conducted on May 18, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 am, and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
The admit cards will be available for download between May 11 and May 18 (until 2.30 pm). Candidates who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and either have a disability below 40% or face difficulty in writing can select a scribe on May 17.
The copy of candidate responses will be released on May 22 by 5.00 pm. The provisional answer key will be made available on May 26, and candidates can submit feedback or raise objections until 5.00 pm on May 27. The final answer key and the results is expected be declared on June 2.
Following the result declaration, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Techology (NITs), and other participating institutes will tentatively begin on June 3.
Registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be held from June 2 to June 3, with the AAT exam scheduled for June 5. The AAT result will be published on June 8 at 5.00 pm.
The application fee for Indian nationals is Rs 1,600 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD categories, and Rs 3,200 for all other candidates. For foreign nationals, the fee is USD 150 for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries and USD 250 (non-SAARC countries).
Candidates are strongly advised to carefully read the information brochure for details on eligibility, exam format, reservation criteria, and other key instructions before applying. For updates, visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.