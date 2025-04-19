Breaking

JEE Mains 2025: NTA revises exam data after MAJOR error in gender-wise distribution

The original data had erroneously flipped the number of male and female candidates, leading to widespread inaccurate reporting that more female candidates had appeared for the exam
NTA had erroneously flipped the number of male and female candidates
NTA had erroneously flipped the number of male and female candidates
Published on

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a formal correction to the gender-wise and category-wise data of candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, acknowledging a typographical error in its earlier published data.

The original data had erroneously flipped the number of male and female candidates, leading to widespread inaccurate reporting that more female candidates had appeared for the engineering entrance exam this year.

In the initial release, the "Male" and "Female" labels were mistakenly interchanged in the category-wise distribution of candidates. Upon correction, it is now confirmed that male candidates continue to outnumber female candidates in both registration and appearance across both sessions of JEE (Main) Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech).

Here is a breakdown:

Session 1 (January 2025):

  • Total registered: 15,39,848

  • Male: 10,14,523

  • Female: 5,25,324

  • Third gender: 1

  • Total appeared: 14,75,103

  • Male: 9,73,784

  • Female: 5,01,319

  • Third gender: 0

Session 2 (April 2025):

  • Total registered: 10,61,840

  • Male: 7,26,205

  • Female: 3,35,635

  • Total appeared: 9,92,350

  • Male: 6,81,871

  • Female: 3,10,479

While female participation remains strong and continues to grow steadily, the corrected data affirms that male candidates still form the majority in India’s premier engineering entrance test.

JEE Mains
NTA
JEE Mains 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com