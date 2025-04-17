"What is NTA doing?": JEE Main Session 2 final answer key taken DOWN, aspirants point out "glaring errors"

Ayush Pandey on X:

"NTA published the final answer key for JEE Mains 2025 April attempt in the evening with several glaring errors. And now, after activating the result link, they’ve quietly taken the answer key down. How can a national-level body be so indifferent to student concerns? #NTA”

Krishna on X:

"What is NTA doing? They released the answer key and then deleted it within an hour. The answer key released was also faulty."

All kinds of reactions are pouring in after the exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam, only to roll it in back in some time.

Users on X are pulling up the NTA and expressing their frustrating.

The Joint Entrance Exam – JEE Main 2025, Session 2, was conducted between April 7 and 8. The response sheets were released on April 12. But what was supposed to be a standard process turned into a storm.

Within hours of the release, students began flooding social media with posts saying the response sheets were showing major discrepancies. Some students say their response sheets reflect only half the number of questions they attempted. Others say all answers are blank.

NTA tweeted that the provisional answer key is not final, and that the score will be calculated using only the final key, that doesn’t solve the real problem.