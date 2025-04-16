UGC-NET June 2025 applications begin: NTA opens registration portal, exam from June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2025 exam today — on April 16.

UGC-NET is a national-level eligibility test for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

The online application process began on April 16 and will remain open until May 7, 2025. Candidates must submit their applications through the official portal ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 21 and June 30, covering 85 subjects.

As per the official notice released today, the last date to pay the application fee is May 8, while the correction window will remain open from May 9 to 10. The NTA will notify candidates of the exam city and admit card availability at a later date.

The application fee is Rs. 1150 for General (Unreserved) candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), and Rs. 325 for SC, ST, PwD (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Disabilities), and Third Gender candidates.

NTA has advised candidates to apply only through the official website and to ensure that the email ID and mobile number provided are active and personal, as all official communications will be routed through them.

Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates and information on the exam.

Here's the link to the official notification: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/images/public-notice-opening-of-the-online-portal-for-submission-of-online-application-form-for-ugc-net-june-2025.pdf