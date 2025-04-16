NEET PG 2025 notification released; registration to start on April 17 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially announced the registration dates for NEET-PG 2025 on its website.

Candidates aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) and secure admission to postgraduate medical programmes across India can begin filling out the application form starting April 17, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 application form will be available on natboard.edu.in, with the registration link also accessible on nbe.edu.in — reported Shiksha.

Candidates holding an MBBS degree or a pass certificate recognised under the Indian Medical Council Act and who have completed their one-year internship by the specified deadline are eligible to appear for the NEET PG 2025 exam.

The registration window for the exam will remain open until May 7, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 notification released

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially published the NEET PG 2025 notification on its website. The circular has important information regarding the examination — including registration dates and important guidelines.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the NEET PG 2025 official notification to ensure they do not miss any important details.

Click here to access the official notification.

NEET PG 2025: Key dates announced

The important dates for NEET PG 2025 are as follows:

The registration window for the exam will be open from April 17 to May 7, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled for June 15, 2025. Candidates can expect the results to be announced by July 15, 2025.

How to fill NEET PG application form 2025