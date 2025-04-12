Nationwide UPI outage disrupts payments on GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and other apps. Are you facing it too?

Thousands of users were stranded when trying to make payments or transfer funds after UPI services were hit by a fresh outage. Of over 2,200 complaints logged on Downdetector related to UPI services, most of them were pertaining to transactions and fund transfers.

The outage affected multiple banking applications, and payment platforms including Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

As per a report by The Times of India, Downdetector reports confirmed that UPI issues spread to major banks and apps, including SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and Google Pay.



NPCI acknowledges UPI glitch, says resolution underway

The NPCI, which oversees the UPI network, has acknowledged the disruption and said efforts are underway to resolve it.

"NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused” – said NPCI, in a post of X.



Third UPI outage reported in around three weeks

UPI has now experienced its third major outage in three weeks, raising concerns about persistent technical glitches.

NPCI cited an “intermittent technical issue” when users reported payment failures on March 26 — the first in this recent series of disruptions.

At the time, NPCI confirmed the outage and said services were later restored. Then on April 2, Downdetector noted a fresh spike in complaints — about half of them concerning fund transfers.



UPI outage: Social media floods with user complaints

Following the outage, users flocked to social media to express their frustration through memes and posts.



One user tweeted on X, "Just finished lunch like a boss but when I tried paying via UPI—boom! Server down. Now I’m just sitting in hotel like a wanted criminal full stomach but cooked RIP to me!".

While Padhega India on x tweeted, "This is the fourth time in the last month or so of UPI outage, and this has sincerely impacted our business. 65-70% of the payments we receive via @Razorpay is through UPI. We believe this isn't just technical but something more serious than what meets the eye.”