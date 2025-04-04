Gov't boosts medical education with increased UG and PG medical seats for MBBS

The Central government has announced a significant expansion in medical education, bringing relief to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) aspirants.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel informed Parliament that Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats nationwide have risen to 1,18,190, while medical postgraduate (PG) seats have increased to 74,306.

This development aligns with the government’s Budget 2025 announcement on February 1, where it pledged to add 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years, a plan now being swiftly implemented, according to a Times of India report today, Friday, April 4.



Expansion plan

In response to queries about the 75,000-seat initiative, Minister Patel clarified that increasing medical seats is an ongoing effort.

She outlined a dual strategy involving the establishment of new medical colleges and the enhancement of existing ones.

Furthermore, she stated:

- Since 2014, the number of medical colleges has surged by 101.5%, from 387 to 780.



- MBBS seats have grown by 130%, from 51,348 to 1,18,190.



- PG seats have seen a 138% rise, from 31,185 to 74,306.



- In the 2024-25 academic year alone, 13,436 new medical seats were added.



According to the Times of India report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will support this growth through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), aimed at upgrading existing government medical colleges, particularly in underserved districts that show promise of growth.



The government so far has given a nod to the establishment of 157 medical colleges, with 131 of them already functioning.



Under this programme, financial assistance is provided for civil works, equipment, and furniture, capped at Rs 1.20 crore per MBBS seat.

The funding is shared between the Central and state governments in a 90:10 ratio for Northeast and special category states, and 60:40 for others.

The government has also focused on enhancing existing medical colleges to boost capacity for both MBBS and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Under this initiative, 4,977 new MBBS seats have been introduced across 83 colleges, while PG seats have expanded by 8,058 across different phases in 137 colleges.

Related to this development, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital is set for a major upgrade, enhancing both healthcare services and educational opportunities.

The hospital’s MBBS seat capacity will rise from 100 to 250, enabling more students to pursue medical education.

Additionally, 666 new beds will be added, increasing the total from 1,532 to 2,198, further strengthening patient care infrastructure.



Discrepancy in NMC data clarified

While the National Medical Commission (NMC) website currently lists 1,17,950 MBBS seats, the government’s latest figures confirm a total of 1,18,190 seats for the upcoming admissions cycle.

This increase of over 10,000 seats compared to last year’s 1.08 lakh offers a significant boost for NEET-UG candidates.

Updated seat details are expected to be reflected on the NMC website soon, added the report.