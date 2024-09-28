Justice for CA Anna Sebastian Perayil: Protest organised in Dehradun today

The death of 26-year-old youngster Anna Sebastian Perayil due to excessive workload at Ernst and Young (EY) has brought into sharp focus issues like toxic work culture including unsafe and exploitative work environment.

The death of this bright and full-of-life youngster was brought to light by her mother's letter to the Chairman of EY India, Rajiv Memani.

The school and college topper who passed CA with distinction, Anna Sebastian Perayil succumbed to work pressure under a toxic manager. On September 19, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India decided to investigate the matter.

A protest has been called for in Dehradun today, Saturday, September 28 at 1 pm opposite the Income Tax Office on Subhash Road demanding Justice for CA Anna.

"If you don't raise your voice now, you might be the next one", says the poster.

CA Tushar Kalra took to LinkedIn to informal about the same on September 27.