Hathras school sacrifice: Days before crime, culprits tried to kill another child. Here's how he escaped

In a horrifying survival story, an eight-year-old boy escaped a shocking murder attempt on his life at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. A few days later, news of a second child being killed in similar circumstances broke out.

The events surrounding this crime began on the night of September 6, when the boy's family received an alarming call from the school, claiming he was having stomach ache.



Speaking to India Today, the boy’s grandfather describes that the boy’s eyes were red and that there were marks on his neck.

The child, whose identity has been protected for safety reasons, revealed the father of the school’s manager, had attempted to suffocate him by pinching his nose and choking him, reports India Today.



Only a few days later, another child, a second-grade student, was murdered at the same school. Authorities stated that the crime was committed to bring "glory and fame" to the school.

On September 22, three people strangled the child inside his hostel room. The school's owner, whose father was allegedly involved in occult practices, is suspected of planning the 'human sacrifice'.



The five people linked with the murder had been arrested, said Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal.