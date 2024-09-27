RGNUL protests: Bhagwant Mann to intervene soon? CM gets on call with protesting students

The law minister and the governor might also be involved in the process, a student informed EdexLive. The CM assured the senior students that he would take the matter to the Chief Justice of Punjab, Haryana High Court and beyond.

The CM might visit soon and as per students, he said that such a person, referring to the VC, is unfit to hold the position.

It may be noted that since September 22, the students have been protesting at RGNUL owing to the "surprise inspection" of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh of the girls' hostel and his sexist remarks.

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women visited the campus on September 25 and on September 26, wrote to President of India Droupadi Murmu asking for the immediate removal of the VC.

After a complaint by Lawyers for Human Rights International, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission also took cognisance of the matter.