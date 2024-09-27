NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing: NBE submits response; matter to be heard on September 30

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has submitted its response to the Supreme Court regarding the allegations of discrepancies and last-minute changes in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has listed the matter for hearing on Monday, September 30 next.

“We will keep on Monday. The Union of India (UOI) has to be there. Non appears, we request presence of any of the ASGs to assist this court,” the CJI said today, Friday, September 27.

It might be recalled that the candidates of the NEET-PG 2024 exam had also filed an additional affidavit with the Supreme Court, drawing attention to discrepancies in the current counselling process, registrations for which started on September 20.

The CJI added that these concerns will also be taken up by the court on Monday, September 30, stating that “Let the UOI appear.”

The candidates have highlighted several discrepancies in the NEET-PG results this year, including cut-off inflation, discrepancies in scorecards, and issues related to non-transparency.

In the last hearing, which took place on September 20, the CJI expressed how unusual it was that the exam pattern was changed just three days before the exam and added that "students will have a meltdown".