NEET PG hearing pushed back; to be resumed on October 4, as per SC order

After Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud stated that the hearing of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Medical Admissions, 2024 would be resumed on Monday, September 30, it appears that the date of the hearing has been pushed back to October 4.



Both the court order, as well as the computer-generated listing confirm this.



Initially, the case was supposed to be heard today, September 27, but had to be adjourned as the counsel for “The Union of India” was not present. During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud then pushed the hearing to Monday and requested the presence of the Union of India at the hearing.



In its order, the Supreme Court requested the assistance of the Solicitor General of India, so that “necessary arrangements can be made for the representation of the Union of India.”



To recall, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition raising concerns over the normalisation process and alleged discrepancies in the exam results, requesting more transparency in the result declaration process. The petitioners thus seek the release of the answer keys, and the formula used in the normalisation of the marks across two shifts.



During the last hearing on September 20, CJI Chandrachud sent notices to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and the Union of India.