IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2024 OUT NOW; here’s how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has publicly released the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 results today, Friday, September 27.



Candidates who took the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) test can now access their results on the IBPS's official website.



To receive their results, aspirants must provide their login credentials via email or text message upon registration, such as registration number, roll number, password, or birthdate.



Here is how you can check the results:

Visit the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in) Click on the IBPS RRBS-XIII Clerk Results link on the homepage Enter the login details such as date of birth, registration number, and password and click “Submit” Your result will be displayed on the screen Check & download the result

Those who pass the preliminary round will be qualified to take the Mains exam, which is scheduled for October 6, 2024.



The results of the preliminary exam, which served as a screening phase, will not be considered for the final selection, reports Free Press Journal. The results of the upcoming Mains exam will determine the final selection.