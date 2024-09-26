RGNUL: Punjab Women’s Commission, Human Rights Commission demand action against VC Singh

Amidst the continuing protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), the Punjab State Women’s Commission and the Punjab Human Rights Commission came down heavily on the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Prof Jai Shankar Singh today, September 26.



Yesterday, September 25, Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women visited the campus of RGNUL, to hear students’ grievances about the VC’s unsolicited entry into the girls’ hostel building and allegations of misogynistic and sexist remarks uttered by him.



Today, the Chairperson wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, calling for the “immediate removal” of the VC from his position.

“The Commission finds the Vice-Chancellor's actions highly inappropriate and a clear overstep of his administrative role. His behaviour has led to serious concerns regarding the safety, dignity, and rights of the female students, and it has eroded their trust in the university's leadership,” the letter reads.



In the meanwhile, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission also took stock of the situation following a complaint by Lawyers for Human Rights International.



“From the circumstances, it appears to be a violation of fundamental rights of the female students and this Commission takes cognizance of the same and the inquiry of the same be marked to the Deputy Commissioner Patiala, who may look into the same and submit his report before the next date of hearing,” the order from the Commission, sighed by Chairman Justice Sant Prakash reads.



To recall, the VC of RGNUL stands accused of entering the girls’ hostel building without prior information in the guise of a surprise inspection and going into the rooms of the girls residing in the hostel. Further, he also allegedly objected to the clothing of a few residents, asking one of them, “Aap ne shorts kyun pehi hain?” (Why are you wearing shorts?).