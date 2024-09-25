RG Kar Supreme Court case: Vrinda Grover to represent deceased doctor's family

After Kapil Sibal representing the Government of West Bengal, and Indra Jaising plus Karuna Nundy representing junior and senior doctors, Vrinda Grover will be representing the family of the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. This was reported by the Telegraph.

This is in the suo-motu case the Supreme Court took up after the case became a national issue, with doctors protesting across the nation for safe and secure workplaces.

Grover will be replacing Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) member and lawyer, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

As stated in the Telegraph report, lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover represented those petitioners in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots case who were opposing the release of the 11 accused. She has appeared in many cases that dealt with women’s rights and human rights, including the Ishrat Jahan case.

After noted advocates, Karuna Nundy and Indra Jaising, Vrinda Grover will be the third female lawyer on the case.

After the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, the Supreme Court case has drawn national attention. The next hearing is slated for October 1.