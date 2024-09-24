RGNUL protests: Administration, protesting students sit for talks

The administration of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) invited the students to a fresh round of discussion amidst their protest in the evening of today, Tuesday, September 24.

This invitation comes on the third day of a massive student unrest on the campus, due to a “surprise inspection” of the girls’ hostel by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jai Shankar Singh on Sunday, September 22. The VC also made comments on the clothes worn by the girls during his visit.

The students have been protesting against the violation of the residents’ privacy and consent by the VC through his visit, along with other acts of insensitivity and disregard for student welfare since Sunday.

In its notice, the administration informed students that the meeting of the Special Committee would be convened at 5.30 pm today at the conference hall of the Administrative Block, where the students are currently protesting.

“The students are requested to approach the committee for a dialogue and discussion to resolve the issues,” the notice from the Special Committee read.

The announcement of the meeting and invitation to the students is just a tactic by the administration to disperse the protests while evading accountability, a student tells EdexLive, on the condition of anonymity.

“It is clear that the administration is desperately trying its best to disperse the protests. Even the Dean of the university told the students at the boys’ mess that their protest did not carry any weight,” they allege.

They speculate that it was because the mid-semester exams are still 10 days away, and they could continue protesting long enough to force the VC to resign.

They further inform that while the protesting students initially planned to not attend the meeting, they eventually decided to do so to reiterate their demands.

“Some of our alumni advised us to go to the meeting. While negotiation is still off the table for us, we want to listen to what the management has to say this time,” they say.

Removing the perception that the protesting students do not want to engage in dialogue with the administration is another reason for them to attend the meeting, the student adds.

However, while the students went to the meeting, the management allegedly removed the posters stuck by the protesting students and is not allowing students to enter the administration bloc.