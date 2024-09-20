NEET-PG Supreme Court case against NBEMS: Hearing resumes today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) Supreme Court hearing will happen today, September 20, after its first hearing on September 13.

It has been listed as item number 26.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

During the last hearing on September 13, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the exam-conducting body National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), seeking its response on the disclosure of answer keys of the NEET PG exam.

As many as 19 petitioners moved Supreme Court on September 6 and their main plea was not cancellation or re-exam, it was transparency.

The candidates contended that NBEMS should release answer keys so that they can tally their own marks. The need for this arose due to heavy rank inflation and candidates were of the opinion that normalisation was to blame for the same including the decision to conduct NEET PG in two shifts.

The candidates are hopeful that this time, the Supreme Court will rule in their favour.

The NEET PG exam has been problematic since the beginning. First, the many postponements and the far-away exam city allocation had worried students to no end. The exam was conducted around the same time that the NEET - Undergraduate (UG) paper leak controversy broke out.