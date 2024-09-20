NEET-PG 2024: Registration for Counselling Round-1 to start today, 5 pm

While the ongoing plea related to discrepancies and issues related to non-transparencies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam 2024 is yet to reach a conclusion in the Supreme Court, the counselling process has been started already.

As per a notice released by the Medical Counselling Comittee (MCC) today, on Friday, September 20, 2024, the registration for round one of the counselling process will start at 5.00 pm today, September 20.

“Candidates are hereby informed that the Registration and Payment Facility for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2024 will start by 05:00 P.M of 20.09.2024. The detailed Schedule of PG Counselling 2024 will be updated soon. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with MCC website (www.mce.nic.in) for further updates,” the official notice stated.

A complete schedule for the NEET-PG 2024 counselling is expected to be released soon.

It might be noted that a petition filed by NEET-PG 2024 candidates, demanding the answer key and response sheet to be released by the NBE, seeking transparency in the exam process, is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

Today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the Union of India, requesting a response regarding the last-minute changes to the exam pattern.