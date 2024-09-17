RG Kar SC hearing: "Women don't want concessions, they want equal opportunities," says CJI on policy restricting work hours for women

The rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was taken up by the Supreme Court as suo motu cognisance and the hearing continued today, Tuesday, September 17.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud was hearing the case, including Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

As per the Supreme Court Observer, a few points were put forward by the counsel for Doctors for Patients from the Government of West Bengal's policy that limits the working hours of women doctors to 12 hours as well as restricts them from night shifts.

To this, CJI poignantly said, "Women don't want concessions, they want equal opportunities." He pointed out that if men are allowed to work for 12 hours, so should the women.

The CJI, as per LiveLaw, directed the notification needs to be corrected and these two clauses should be deleted from the notification, which Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal noted.

The CJI said that it is the prerogative of the state to provide security and directed Kapil Sibal to look into the same. He said it is their duty to provide security.

Since the rape-murder incident of August, calls for increasing safety and security measures for doctors have increased.