RG Kar SC hearing: "Demonising of doctors has to stop," says Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy on blaming protests for healthcare system's collapse

Supreme Court continued to hear the suo motu cognisance rape-murder case of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical and Hospital, Kolkata, today, Tuesday, September 17.

The matter of junior doctors getting back to work was brought up by Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy in front of the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

She spoke about the West Bengal government's assertion that the healthcare system is collapsing because the junior doctors are not working because they continue to feel unsafe in the current work environment.

The senior advocate reported that junior doctors are protesting and the senior doctors are filling in for them. She also pointed out that the senior doctors are working overtime and in double shifts.

"Are you in a position to say that everything is normal as ever?" the CJI asked Senior Advocate Nundy, stated a tweet by the Supreme Court Observer.

The point that patient deaths are happening because doctors are not available, which the Government of West Bengal stated in the court during the last hearing, is a lie, she said. "This demonising of doctors has to stop," she added.

It may be recalled that the Government of West Bengal has asserted many times, including the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, that the healthcare system of the state is suffering due to the protests while the protesting junior doctors have been refuting this claim.