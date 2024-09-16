Will protesting doctors accept CM Mamata Banerjee’s “final” proposal for meeting? Discussions are on

The junior doctors in Kolkata are having a General Body meeting (GBM) today, September 16, to discuss the invitation by the state government to hold a discussion in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the brutal rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Today, in a letter addressed to the protesting doctors, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited them again to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence at 5 pm, adding that this is their “Fifth and final call” to discuss resolve the issue.

However, the state Chief Secretary added that there would be “no live-streaming or videography of the meeting”, which has been a constant demand of the protesting doctors. There will be only minutes of the meeting signed by both parties.

The junior doctors are currently meeting to decide whether or not to proceed with the discussion proposed by the state government. As of the time of this report, there has been no update from the junior doctors regarding their decision.

Previously, the junior doctors had refused to hold any discussions in the absence of a live-telecast of their meeting in order to ensure transparency.

On the other hand, in their response, the state government has mentioned that the meeting cannot be videographed or live-streamed as the matter is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

In their invitation to the doctors, the Chief Secretary mentioned that the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both the parties.