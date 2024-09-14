"CM's visit positive sign, but we'll not compromise on demands; we want a live discussion": Protesting doctors at Swasthya Bhawan

After Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited the protest site at Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata, West Bengal where doctors were protesting for justice for Abhaya (name changed), the doctors expressed that they see her visit as a positive sign.

Mamata Banerjee met the protesting doctors today, Saturday, September 14, and she asked for some time to address their demands. She also assured that there will be no action taken against the protesting doctors. She announced that Rogi Kalyan Samiti stands (RKS) would be cancelled.

Reacting to her surprise visit, doctors appreciated the fact that the RKS was cancelled and they said that they remain open to dialogue.

They asserted that they want to have a live discussion on the five demands and that their protests would continue.

The doctors stated that they are very eager to resolve the stalemate.

They emphasised that there would be no compromise on their demands and that would like to converse with the CM about the same, stated a report by Telegraph.

The doctors are protesting for justice for the deceased female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor outside Swasthya Bhawan since September 10. They are demanding resignation of a few top government officials along with safety and security at workplaces for healthcare professionals.