CBSE initiates “strong action” against 27 schools after its surprise inspection. Here's the complete list

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, Friday, September 13, stated in a press release that 27 schools from Delhi and Rajasthan have been found not abiding by the bye-laws of the board.

“Several violations of the Board’s Bye-Laws were identified, particularly concerning the enrollment and attendance practices of these institutions,” as stated in a press release by CBSE.

“The inspection revealed that the schools have enrollred higher number of students of class XI and XII who are not physically attending the classes. Moreover, discrepancies were noted in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubts on their compliance with CBSE regulations,” said the press release.

A few schools were also found flouting infrastructural norms.

Out of these 27 schools, 22 are from Delhi and five are from Rajasthan’s Ajmer region.

The board has issued show cause notices to all 27 schools. “These notices require the schools to provide clarification regarding their enrollment practices, adherance to infrastructrural standards and other norms of the board,” the release said.

The board on September 3, in a press release, said that they have conducted a surprise investigation on these 27 schools, and the findings of the inspection were released today.