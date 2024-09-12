West Bengal Chief Secretary sends fresh letter to junior doctors, proposes meeting at 5 pm today

Dr Manoj Pant, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal wrote to protesting junior doctors today, Thursday, September 12, to propose the meeting which was discussed in the previous letters.

The letter reiterated that the state is open to meeting delegates to ensure the smooth functioning of healthcare infrastructure.

"The State Government is always willing to engage in a dialogue with the concerned stakeholders," the letter stated.

The letter also informed that:

"1) The proposed meeting for restoration of normalcy to ensure treatment and health services to the common people shall be held at 5 pm today (12/09/2024) in the conference hall at Nabanna.

2) The meeting shall be attended by a delegate team of only 15 persons to ensure a smooth discussion.

3) The meeting shall not be live telecasted. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency. This will serve the purpose intended from your end, while also maintaining the sanctity of the proceedings, ensuring that all discussions are accurately documented."

It may be recalled that emails and letters have been exchanged between the Government of West bengal and doctors and in the last letter, doctors put forth their demands which included that the meeting needs to be live casted.

The doctors are protesting for justice for the deceased 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.