NEET PG Supreme Court case to be heard by CJI DY Chandrachud tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition filed by 19 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) aspirants tomorrow, Friday, September 13.

The candidates informed that a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will be hearing the case. The cause list is number 38.

"Hopefully, he will give our lawyer the time and listen to our demands. We hope he understands our prayers and directs NBEMS to take appropriate action for all of us, well before the counselling begins," shared a candidate on the condition of anonymity.

The case was filed in the Supreme Court by NEET-PG aspirants against the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS), pertaining to the newly introduced normalisation process, lack of transparency, discrepancies in results and inflation in cut-off ranks.

The primary demand of the petitioners is that NBEMS should release the response sheet or answer key for the concerned examination, allowing students to verify their answers and assess their performance accurately

The aspirants have also highlighted that the two-shift exam pattern and normalisation process was introduced by the exam authorities at the last minute causing difficulties for the students who had been preparing for the national-level exam for over a year.

It might be recalled that the NEET-PG exam has witnessed not one or two but many hurdles along the way this year.