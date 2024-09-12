"Comprehensive review of safety & emergency response protocols is underway": IIT Guwahati

A 21-year-old third-year BTech Computer Science Engineering student from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in his hostel room on September 9 morning at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Subsequently, the students staged a massive protest. They alleged that the student was driven to death. They claimed that he was marked FA (failed due to poor attendance) despite he had health-related issues which forced him to stay away from classes.

The IIT Guwahati on Wednesday, September 11, said it "acknowledges the deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate incident of a student death on campus and understands the concerns of the student community."

The institute said it was fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.

"The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously. The Director had a one-on-one discussion with the students yesterday and has taken cognisance of their issues and concerns," the IIT-Guwahati said in the statement, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

To address the concerns raised by the students and prevent future tragedies, the statement said the institute was expanding wellbeing services, ensuring that everyone has access to professional support, including specialised counsellors for both crisis intervention and long-term assistance.

"We are establishing peer support groups, offering everyone a safe and confidential space to share their experiences and receive support from their peers. A comprehensive review of our safety and emergency response protocols is underway," the statement said, as stated in The New Indian Express report.

It added, "We are launching campaigns to raise awareness about wellbeing issues, reduce stigma, and encourage everyone to seek help when needed. We remain committed to open dialogue and encourage everyone to share thoughts and concerns."

The IIT-Guwahati recorded three incidents of unnatural deaths so far this year.