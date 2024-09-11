NEET-PG 2024: SC petition to be heard on September 13

The petition in the Supreme Court against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) regarding alleged discrepancies and issues of non-transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is likely to be heard by the apex court on Friday, September 13, informed candidates.

The NEET-PG 2024 candidates have been lobbying for an urgent hearing, especially with the counselling process just around the corner.

Earlier, the candidates had informed that the hearing is likely to take place today, Wednesday, September 11 or tomorrow, Thursday, September 12 by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) bench.

However, it was later notified that the case will be taken up by the court on September 13.

It might also be noted that as per the computer-generated tentative hearing date on the Supreme Court's official website, the case is likely to be listed on September 17.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, September 6, reportedly by 19 NEET-PG 2024 candidates, against the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), highlighting issues of transparency in the examination process, normalisation of marks for different batches, and the legitimacy of results.