RG Kar junior doctors to continue protests until demands are met

This is what the junior doctors claimed after the hearing yesterday, September 9, during which, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked them protesting doctors to get back to their duty.

But junior doctors remain adamant that until their demands are met and justice is delivered, they do not intend to get back to work.

The New Indian Express quoted a doctor, who wished to stay anonymous, who shared, “After the rape-murder incident, a sense of fear haunts us. As many culprits are still roaming free trauma still, we apprehend that they might attack us any time.”

Another doctor added that they do not feel as if they are in a safe and secure environment hence, unless and until they get security, they are unwilling to join work. Thus, their protests for justice for the deceased female doctor will continue.

After the Supreme Court hearing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also appealed to doctors to get back to work.

Manoj Pant, Chief Secretary, West Bengal updated that an allocation Rs 100 crore has been made across various medical colleges so that they are able to upgrade their Enhanced infrastructure.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said, “We are committed to providing security cover to meet the students’ demands. Already Rs 100 crore has been allocated to various state-run medical colleges to upgrade security infrastructure, including resting rooms and renovation of toilets. We urge junior students to join duty.”

