BREAKING: Manipur gov't extends closure of educational institutions amid violence, bans internet

In an order passed by the Manipur government's Department of Higher and Technical Education today, September 10, it extended the closure of education institutions amid the ongoing violence in the state.

On September 9, thousands of students protested in front of the secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks and calling for the protection of the state’s “territorial and administrative integrity”, the Hindustan Times reported.

The order issued today read, “In continuation of the government order on September 8, it has been ordered that all the government colleges, aided colleges, private colleges under the Higher and Technical Education department, Manipur shall continue to remain closed on Wednesday till Thursday."

Notably, schools have been closed since Saturday, September 7, in the wake of escalating violence in the state. Meanwhile, today, Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya appealed to all sections of the society, student organisations and public leaders to work together to establish peace and help Manipur to scale a new height of growth and development.

Internet banned

Moreover, with the ongoing violence, the Manipur government today, September 10, banned the internet for five days. “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation,” it said to justify the ban.



It is reported that district authorities of Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal imposed curfew within their jurisdictions in view of the escalating law and order situation.