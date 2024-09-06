RG Kar case: CBI says Sanjay Roy is sole accused; TMC says this was proved by Kolkata Police within 24 hours

As the evidence available at hand only indicates the involvement of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who has already been arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ruled out the possibility of gang rape in the August 9 incident of murder and rape of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The CBI is probing the case.
Sources shared this information with NDTV.
Trinamool Congress immediately took to social media platform X and stated that the Kolkata Police had already established this in 24 hours. "We now demand that the chargesheet be filed and the accused be put on trial WITHOUT DELAY. Anything less is an insult to the victim's memory!", it tweeted.
An exclusive report by NDTV also stated that the inquiry is in its final stages. The charges will be filed by the agency soon. A medical report with DNA of the accused has been sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, stated the NDTV report.
Sources also informed NDTV that over 100 statements have been recorded and 10 polygraph tests, including that of former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, have been done.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the members of the ruiling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has been pressuring the CBI for speedy action. The TMC has also been under tremendous pressure from opposition parties like the BJP.