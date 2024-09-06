RG Kar case: CBI says Sanjay Roy is sole accused; TMC says this was proved by Kolkata Police within 24 hours

An exclusive report by NDTV also stated that the inquiry is in its final stages. The charges will be filed by the agency soon. A medical report with DNA of the accused has been sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, stated the NDTV report.

Sources also informed NDTV that over 100 statements have been recorded and 10 polygraph tests, including that of former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, have been done.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the members of the ruiling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has been pressuring the CBI for speedy action. The TMC has also been under tremendous pressure from opposition parties like the BJP.