Prashun Chatterjee, close aide of ex-RG Kar principal, detained by ED: Who is he? Why was he mistaken for accused Sanjay Roy in viral picture?

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have detained another close aide of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh, Prashun Chatterjee, from Subhashgram in Kolkata.

This happened after a seven-hour operation and Prashun Chatterjee was detained from his home located in De Para area, a tweet by ANI posted today, September 6, informed.

All this is in connection with the financial irregularities probe which has brought Dr Sandip Ghosh under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency looking into the case. This probe started after the rape and murder incident of the female doctor at RG Kar on August 9, which sparked nationwide protests.

It may be recalled that Prashun Chatterjee was mistaken as the accused Sanjoy Roy in a picture that had gone viral.

The picture showed Prashun Chatterjee cutting a cake while Dr Sandip Ghosh, seated, looked on. As Prashun Chatterjee started being mistaken as Dr Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-murder incident, the picture went viral on social media. But soon, media outlets like The Quint brought this fact to light.

Spokesperson of TMC, Riju Dutta, also tweeted about the same.