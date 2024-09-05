IIT Guwahati shielding employees with bogus degrees, former professor alleges

Two teaching faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati have been employed by the institute based on “bogus” degrees, alleges a former professor at the institute.

In a statement, accessed by EdexLive, Prof Brijesh Rai claims that two Physical Training Instructors working in the institute possess degrees from universities not recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In addition, he alleges that everyone involved in this “illegal recruitment” is being protected.

According to him, Rajib Dey and Romen C Dutta the instructors in question, acquired their degrees from the Bharatiya Siksha Parishad and Indian Institute of Professional Studies — neither of which is recognised by the UGC.

His letter details that when Dey was first employed in 2007 as an Assistant Coach at IIT Guwahati, he did not possess a degree in Physical Education, and questions how he even secured the position.

Adding that Prof Gautam Barua was the Director of the institute then, he says, “It is a matter of investigation to find out who all were involved in giving employment to Mr Rajib Dey at IIT Guwahati.”

Prof Rai further reveals in his letter that in 2009, Dey was allegedly allowed by the administration of IIT Guwahati to pursue a remote Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) course from the Indian Institute of Professional Studies, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — but the institute does not offer the said course.

“BPEd courses are only recognised when they are offered in physical mode. However, the IIT Guwahati administration not only allowed these faculty members to pursue remote BPEd courses but also did not verify if the course was offered by a UGC-approved education institute or not,” Prof Rai said, speaking to EdexLive.

Therefore, he writes, “...the sanctioning authority is supposed to first check the relevant documents before granting permission,” alleging that permission was given to Dey as part of a controversy. However, Dey published his BPEd degree not from the Indian Institute of Professional Studies, but rather, from the Bharatiya Siksha Parishad — which “is not valid for Higher Education or job purpose before 1994 and thereafter”, alleges Prof Rai.

“UGC has also been publishing the list of fake universities since 1994 which is available in the public domain and thus it was known to IIT Guwahati authorities and yet IIT Guwahati authorities indulged in corruption and recruited an ineligible candidate,” he writes.

No action despite complaints

Prof Rai further reveals that three people from IIT Guwahati lodged a complaint against Dey for his dubious qualifications and illegal employment, but were ignored by the institution’s administration.

He also writes, “...I also got to know that on their complaint a committee was constituted as a formality but that committee opined not to take any action making an excuse that that matter of declaring Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP, as a fake university was subjudice.”

Disputing the committee’s logic, he says that the Bharatiya Siksha Parishad not being approved by UGC was not a disputed fact.

In addition to not acting on complaints by other faculty members, Prof Rai also alleges that the administration of IIT Guwahati repeated its lackadaisical approach to Physical Instruction Faculty recruitment a second time, with Romen Ch Dutta’s appointment as an Assistant Physical Instructor.

He claims that Dutta also secured employment using a bogus degree from the Bharatiya Siksha Parishad in 2015, and was given permission from IIT Guwahati to pursue an MPEd course from the Indian Institute of Professional Studies.

As both Dey and Dutta are still employed at IIT Guwahati, and enjoy all perks of employment based on bogus degrees, Prof Rai suspects that the entire administrative system of IIT Guwahati, from the individuals who recruited them, to the Directors and Board of Governors is protecting them.

“Dey was even sent as an observer to the swimming team in the recent Asian Para Games. This is the extent of protection and patronage they are receiving,” he claims.

Pointing that the Gauhati High Court, on September 10, 2010, nullified degrees from three institutions including Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, he says, “NOC (no objection certificate) from IIT Guwahati to pursue a course in physical education from a bogus institution itself shows that IIT Guwahati is promoting such bogus Institutions.”

“This is just one case that is in the clear. Imagine how many more such cases have gone unreported,” he wonders.

Prof Rai worked as a professor at IIT Guwahati in the electronics and electrical engineering department from 2011 to 2019. He was forced to take compulsory retirement by the administration for his whistleblower activities, in which he filed over 300 Right to Information (RTI) pleas to expose corruption at IIT Guwahati.

EdexLive has reached out to IIT Guwahati and the copy will be updated as and when a response is received.