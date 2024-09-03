Breaking

"Guys please understand that it's difficult to create a perfect list. Definition of toxicity and toxicity tolerance varies for different people," the user says
Reddit user crowdsources inputs to make viral list of toxic medical colleges and departments. Check it out
A new Reddit post is making waves on social media platforms, especially X, and this time, it is about toxic departments and colleges in India.

Posted in the community r/indianmedschool, the list is shared via a Google Drive link and has been put together by using information from medical students, doctors, news articles and information on other platforms, as per a Reddit user.

As of now, the Google Drive contains a PDF with two columns featuring the name of the college and department + remarks. The list is backed by links to news stories that prove the remarks.

A few medical institutes, departments and the remarks mentioned on the list are:

- BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad:

Orthopedics (physical abuse), Pulmonology (physical abuse) (Multiple suicides)

- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Paediatrics (case filed for harassment), Surgery (harassment)

- Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Orthopedics (sexism), Surgery

- Sree Mookambika Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kanyakumari

Anaesthesia (suicide due to sexual harassment and mental abuse)

- Government Medical College, Goa

OBG (sexism)

- Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, Burdwan

History of alleged murder of PG

- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Orthopedics (physical abuse), OBG, Surgery (physical abuse)

- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital

Surgery (physical abuse, punishment postings), Maximum case of course dropouts

- Government Medical College, Nagpur

Dermatology

- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Sawangi

Pathology, Ophthalmologist

"This list is not perfect. There might be errors. The ultimate intention is to help fellow doctors make an informed decision. Someone had to do this at the end of the day and I just decided to do this. How to use this list is totally up to you guys," says the author of the post.

