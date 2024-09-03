Reddit user crowdsources inputs to make viral list of toxic medical colleges and departments. Check it out

A new Reddit post is making waves on social media platforms, especially X, and this time, it is about toxic departments and colleges in India.

Posted in the community r/indianmedschool, the list is shared via a Google Drive link and has been put together by using information from medical students, doctors, news articles and information on other platforms, as per a Reddit user.

As of now, the Google Drive contains a PDF with two columns featuring the name of the college and department + remarks. The list is backed by links to news stories that prove the remarks.

A few medical institutes, departments and the remarks mentioned on the list are:

- BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad:

Orthopedics (physical abuse), Pulmonology (physical abuse) (Multiple suicides)

- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Paediatrics (case filed for harassment), Surgery (harassment)

- Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Orthopedics (sexism), Surgery

- Sree Mookambika Institute Of Medical Sciences, Kanyakumari

Anaesthesia (suicide due to sexual harassment and mental abuse)

- Government Medical College, Goa

OBG (sexism)

- Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, Burdwan

History of alleged murder of PG

- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Orthopedics (physical abuse), OBG, Surgery (physical abuse)

- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital

Surgery (physical abuse, punishment postings), Maximum case of course dropouts

- Government Medical College, Nagpur

Dermatology

- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Sawangi

Pathology, Ophthalmologist