NIT Trichy forms high-level committee to ensure students' safety after sexual harassment incident

Following the incident of sexual misconduct by a contract technician on a female student recently in the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchy, the institute has constituted a high-level committee to review and enhance student safety measures.

According to press release by the institute, "The committee met with all stakeholders and was apprised of the issues concerning the welfare of the students."

Also a comprehensive plan to implement safety protocols and establish streamlined communication channels are underway, read the statement, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The statement, also said that the director of NIT Tiruchy met with the student community on Monday, September 2, to address their fears and apprehensions.

Furthermore, an interim committee has been constituted for hostel administration.

The incident

On August 29, protests began at NIT Trichy after a female resident of Opal Hostel was sexually harassed by an electrician in her room. He flashed his private parts at her and left her no option but to flee the room. When she came back, she found semen on the floor and the technician was missing.

When the student tried to complain, the warden did not take her seriously and in turn, indulged in victim blaming.

Following this, protests erupted and the warden of the girl’s hostel resigned on August 30.