NIRF Rankings: Do they reflect true academic excellence?

India’s R&D funding and ranking challenges

The IITs, IISc, and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), in India, have been a beacon of the Research and Development (R&D) industry. The NIRF is mostly dominated by state-of-the-art public institutions, mainly the IITs. This gives a great impetus to these institutions and produces exemplary outputs.

However, the inequality when these institutions are pitted against several other public universities is palpable.

Manu Awasthi, an associate professor of computer science at Ashoka University, says that India may do better in the field if it extracts itself from the vicious cycle abetted by the rankings.

“The current circumstance is effectively a zero-sum game due to the government’s inadequate investment in R&D. With overall funding remaining relatively small, top-performing institutions receive a larger share of resources, enabling them to continue excelling and secure even more R&D funding. This limited expenditure diverts resources away from non-top-tier institutions, trapping them in a vicious cycle,” explained Awasthi to EdexLive.

Terming it as a long-winded argument about the improvement of rankings, it may require a distinct amount of time.

The emphasis on R&D should be a uniform affair rather than a sporadic one. Otherwise, over time, it might not make any distinctive difference in the rankings and also eliminate other worthy institutes due to their lower rankings.

Challenges and opportunities: India’s research culture & pathways for reform

With over 400 patents and 10,000 citations in top journals, Sasikanth Manipatruni, a researcher, and an engineer, while sharing his academic experience, told EdexLive that other countries such as the US have one of the best research cultures and an egalitarian ethos.

The culture of equality and meritocracy he experienced at Cornell was profoundly liberating for him. As a PhD student there, Manipatruni enjoyed a level of freedom that would have been challenging to earn in India.

Being an alumnus and topper of his batch at IIT Delhi, Manipatruni highlighted, “IITs do not really have a research emphasis for the teachers. There is way too much teaching and bureaucracy.”

When it came to policies to retain and incentivise academic talent, he said, “While India boasts of the world’s best methods to identify academic talent, it is decades (often half a century) behind in the autonomy of institutions, egalitarian culture for science and critical infrastructure to retain and groom the talent domestically.”

When asked if there are possibilities that such a landscape can change, the academician and entrepreneur mentioned that the Indian system can replicate the US, Japan or Singapore where the policymakers actively seek inputs from young world leaders, constantly refining their industrial policies.

Additionally, it may require:

a. Developing institutions with autonomy

b. Encouraging endowment funds through large donations for academic institutions

c. Immense investments in the research infrastructure

Underscoring the problems in governance, Manipatruni said, “It is very sad that British India produced more Nobel prizes than independent India.”

While it is essential for these changes to be implemented consistently at the grassroots level within institutions, one can only hope that these esteemed institutes will not only retain existing talent but also attract global talent. This would then help position India as a research powerhouse, transcending the commercialisation of education that is further influenced by rankings.