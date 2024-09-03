NEET-PG results 2024: Students to approach SC over discrepancies & non-transparency?

Here are the main concerns that NEET-PG aspirants are facing:

1. Rank inflation: A number of aspirants have complained about abnormal inflation in ranks this year. “For context: A score of 500 marks was estimated to rank at 17,000 in 2021, 12,ooo in 2022, and 18,000 in 2023. However, this year, it stands between 35,000-40,000,” the aspirant wrote on social media platform X.

It was also highlighted by the aspirants that over 300 candidates scored in the same percentile.

2. Normalisation: This year, the NBEMS announced that the exam will be conducted in two shifts and that a normalisation process will be introduced to ensure fair grading across all candidates. However, this newly-instated process had sparked doubts among many candidates due to a lack of transparency in the process.

Now, the aspirants are demanding that the NBEMS release the official answer key.

3. Discrepancy in scorecards: Apart from this, several candidates who took the exam on August 11 this year, have also reported discrepancies between the number of questions they attempted and their scores as shown in the scorecards, which did not align with their expectations.