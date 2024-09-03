CBSE carries out surprise inspections at 27 Rajasthan, Delhi schools to curb dummy schools

A surprise raid was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 27 schools in Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, informed a press release from the board today, September 3.

These inspections were made to make sure that the schools which are affiliated with the board adhere to the norms and the bye-laws that have been set by the CBSE.

The teams which carried out the inspection comprised of a CBSE officer as well as a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school.

"The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe. This approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning," stated the press release.

The board, via the press release, also emphasised that it is committed to ensuring that educational standards at all schools affiliated with it are maintained. It also went on to say that it expects all schools affiliated with it to adhere to its guidelines.

"The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions would be taken in cases of non-compliance," the press release said.