NExT to start from academic year 2025-26. Here's what the guidelines say

The first session of the National Exist Test (NExT) exam is scheduled to start from the academic year 2025-26, as per the new guidelines for Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) in MBBS released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently.
The Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) under NMC has released new guidelines for the MBBS course.
As per the same, the NExT exam will be administered in two stages: during the 54th week of the MBBS course and the 12th month of the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).
MBBS students will be required to maintain at least 75 per cent attendance in the electives and submission of log book maintained during electives are required for eligibility to appear in the University MBBS examination or NExT, the new guidelines added.
The guidelines have also made significant changes to the existing Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), which were introduced in 1997 and revised in 2023.
It might be recalled that last year NMC released the NExT regulations and announced conducting the exam for the 2019 MBBS batch, it was ultimately put on hold for an indefinite time.
NMC NExT Regulations, 2023, were published in the official Gazette on June 28, 2023 and a mock test for the NExT exam was scheduled to be held on July 28 2023 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Me