KPSC Gazetted Probationers' exam to be re-conducted in two months: Karnataka CM

The issue of inaccurate kannada translation of questions in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Gazetted Probationers' examination has reached the ruling government of the state and in the light of the same, Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka Siddaramaiah announced that the exam will be re-conducted within two months.

The CM took to social media platform X to announced this today, Monday, September 2, at around 12.30 pm.

He said in his twitter post:

In the light of reports of inappropriate kannada translation of questions in the KPSC Gazetted Probationers' examination, I have directed KPSC to reconduct of the examination within 2 months to ensure fairness to all candidates

Those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties. The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence.

We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes.