DUSU elections to be held on September 27 | Will ABVP capture mandate again?

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections will be held this month, on September 27, for the academic year 2024-25. This was announced by the central university today, Monday, September 2.

The nominations for DUSU polls can be filed on September 17, a varsity official told PTI, adding that the counting of votes will take place on September 28.

Last year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had won three central panel polls including that of the president while the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged the post of vice-president.

This year, the varsity administration has appointed Professor Satyapal Singh from the Department of Sanskrit as the chief election officer.

Among other members of the election committee appointed by the central university are:

- Professor Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry as the Chief Returning Officer

- Dr Rajesh Singh, university librarian as the Returning Officer

According to the notification dated August 29, the vice-chancellor has also appointed the principals of the colleges and the heads of the institutions affiliated with the DUSU as election officers for the conduct of the election of the Central Council in their respective institutions for the year 2024-25.

The committee oversees the elections for the four central positions — President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Elections for these same positions at the college level are conducted by the respective colleges. However, the committee monitors these college-level elections to ensure they are conducted fairly and impartially.