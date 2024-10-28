NTA begins JEE Main 2025 registrations | Session 1 exam begins on January 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registrations for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2025 from today, October 28. According to a notice issued by NTA, the exams are set to begin on January 22, 2025.
Additionally, in the notice issued today, October 28, the agency has decided to conduct exams in two sessions this year, such as in January and April.
Important dates
October 28 to November 22 (9 pm): Online submission of application form
November 22 (11.50 pm): Last date of successful transaction of fee
First week of January 2025: Announcement of the city of examination
January 22 to 31, 2025: Date of examinations
February 12, 2025: Declaration of results
The exam is being held in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu and Gujarati.
Session 1 consists of:
Paper 1: BE/B.Tech (Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology)
Paper 2A: B.Arch (Bachelor of Architecture)
Paper 2B: B.Planning (Bachelor of Planning)
Two sessions
For this academic year 2025-26, the agency has decided to conduct the exam in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2025 and Session 2 in April 2025. Additionally, a candidate is allowed to apply for both sessions.
Moreover, candidates are allowed to apply for session 2 separately, for which, a notification will be issued later.