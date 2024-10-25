NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing: Did anyone appear for Union of India? What was the confusion about?

The Supreme Court hearing of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case happened today, Friday, October 25, and after extensive discussion on answer keys, there seemed to be some confusion around the point that of Union of India had appeared for the hearing or not.

The petition was filed to seek answer keys and address issues around counselling delays.

This happened when the National Board of Examination (NBE) pointed out that while they had filed a very detailed response, the Union of India had not.

The counsel appearing for NBE pointed out that the presence of the Union of India is needed because while NBE is the exam conducting body, the counselling and so on is done by the Union of India.

That's when Justice JB Pardiwala pointed to a advocate seated behind the counsel for NBE and said, "The Union of India is sitting right there."

On a lighter vein, the lawyer got up and said, "I was hoping I will not get dragged into this."

The bench asked, "Will you take notice?" And then proceeded to ask, "Is someone appearing...?

Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija clarified that they have filed a reply. "They are appearing but they probably might not be here today," she added.

There seemed like there was some confusion around the same. In the end, Justice JB Pardiwala said, "Whoever is appearing, just... speak to your colleague that we will take it up on a non-miscellaneous day"