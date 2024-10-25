NEET-PG Supreme Court case listed as item number 34 today, October 25

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case today, Friday, October 25. The case has been listed as item number 34 and in all probability, it will be heard after lunch.

Filed on September 9 by as many as 19 NEET-PG candidates, the petition sought direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) so that the exam's answer key could be released. Aspirants had noted discrepancies in the results and the answer key would help them check the marks.

Via an additional affidavit, the candidates also raised concerns about the “hurried” counselling process this year. It may be noted that though the counselling began on September 20, details like schedule, seat matrix and so on are yet to be released.

It may also be noted that the NBE has not published the individual raw scores of the candidates, which is leading to problems with counselling in certain states like Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Various public figures and medical association have raised concerns about the counselling but nothing has borne fruit so far. Candidates continue to wait for more information on counselling and are hoping against hope that this hearing will solve their woes.